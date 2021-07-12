Analysts Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target at $22.60

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 307,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

