Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Price Target at $74.25

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MTX stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.68. 78,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

