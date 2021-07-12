Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ArcelorMittal (MT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) in the last few weeks:

7/8/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/8/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/2/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/2/2021 – ArcelorMittal was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/21/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

MT opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

