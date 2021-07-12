Analyzing Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 6.35 -$14.05 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.46 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -57.25

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -44.49% -73.86% -29.95% Castlight Health -6.20% -1.86% -1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.66%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

Castlight Health beats Marin Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

