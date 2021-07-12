Analyzing DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and DSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $16.19 billion 1.09 $960.49 million $0.43 19.00 DSP Group $114.48 million 3.19 -$6.79 million $0.19 79.26

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.47% 14.16% 5.53% DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ASE Technology and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

DSP Group has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.23%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Summary

ASE Technology beats DSP Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

