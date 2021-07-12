Andra AP fonden Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

VER stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

