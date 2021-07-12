Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

