Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 143.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after buying an additional 107,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $27,047,709 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $378.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

