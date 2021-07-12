Andra AP fonden Sells 7,600 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,067,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.51.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

