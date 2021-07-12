Andra AP fonden Trims Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,669,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,470,000 after acquiring an additional 414,922 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after acquiring an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

