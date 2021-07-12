Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $388.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.