Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

