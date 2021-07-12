Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson Sells 2,430 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40.

Gary Robert Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80.

Shares of APOG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,768. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.