AppCoins Reaches One Day Volume of $47,513.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $47,513.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00896607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005448 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.