Appian Way Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHCAU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.