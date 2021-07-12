Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,827,000. International Paper accounts for approximately 8.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of International Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 46.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,483,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

