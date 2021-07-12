Apple (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 256

Apple (LON:J) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Apple from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 326.50 ($4.27).

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

