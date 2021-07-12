Apple (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 256

Apple (LON:J) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Apple from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 326.50 ($4.27).
Apple Company Profile
Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.