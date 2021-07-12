Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,705,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,432,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.56% of Applied Materials worth $4,369,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $223,426,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $135.84. 117,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

