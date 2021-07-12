APR Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $22,802.86 and $1.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00257894 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,723,917 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.