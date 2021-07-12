Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $281.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

