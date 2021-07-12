Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen Sells 8,831 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 8,831 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $210,972.59.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,371. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

