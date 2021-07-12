Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARNA) Director Sells $81,158.28 in Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARNA) Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28.

Shares of NYSE ARNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.04. 278,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,886. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.