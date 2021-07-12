Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 185.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $58.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

