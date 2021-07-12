Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00.

NYSE:ABNB traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.30. 77,235 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.