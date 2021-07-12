Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $113.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.07. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

