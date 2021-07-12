Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 268,342 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 162.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of Washington Federal worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 258,764 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

