Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 168.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Century Communities worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Century Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,401,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

