Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 539.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 68,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 52.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,777,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 641,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 160,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,876 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

