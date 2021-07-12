Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487,763 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

