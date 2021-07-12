Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 86,227 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Conduent were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

