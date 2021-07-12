Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.90

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 777380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,239,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,475 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,118,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

