Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 6.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.54 and last traded at $63.54. 23,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,759,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a PE ratio of -44.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.34 per share, with a total value of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

