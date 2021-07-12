ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Head-To-Head Analysis

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.97%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53% Grand Canyon Education 30.71% 17.53% 14.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.45 -$14.13 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 5.04 $257.20 million $5.59 16.44

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.