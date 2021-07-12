Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) CEO Sells $231,646.08 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $231,646.08.

NYSE ATRA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. 581,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,664. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

