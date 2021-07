Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) Insider Kristin Yarema Acquires 34,354 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) insider Kristin Yarema acquired 34,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,537.78.

ATRA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,661. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

