Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACBI. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. 3,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $499.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

