Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives $36.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

