Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.40 target price (up previously from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

AI opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.33 million and a PE ratio of 15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 109.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

