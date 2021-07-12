August J. Troendle Sells 21,478 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total transaction of $3,911,358.58.

MEDP traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $182.55. 1,602 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

