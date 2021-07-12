Aurora 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $139,498.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $12.31 million and $139,498.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

