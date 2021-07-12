Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $203.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $203.97. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.