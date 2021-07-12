Aviva (LON:AV) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AV. Barclays raised Aviva to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

Shares of AV traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.29). 6,193,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 409.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

