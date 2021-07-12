AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) versus argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Financial Survey

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -51.61% -47.97% argenx -298.93% -50.37% -38.67%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AVROBIO and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 8 0 2.80 argenx 0 6 11 0 2.65

AVROBIO currently has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 192.91%. argenx has a consensus price target of $332.15, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given AVROBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than argenx.

Volatility & Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($3.31) -2.64 argenx $41.60 million 386.11 -$604.19 million ($13.30) -23.54

AVROBIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AVROBIO beats argenx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy which is in ongoing company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 that is in investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage to treat Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase II clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; ARGX-117 in phase I clinical trial with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases; and preclinical products, including ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation, ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia, and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase I clinical stages; and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosisand ARGX-119 for treating neuromuscular indications, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

