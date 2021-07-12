AXPR (AXPR) Price Down 12.6% This Week

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $6,698.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AXPR has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00887768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005399 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

