B. Riley Upgrades TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to “Buy”

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TSC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

