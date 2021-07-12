Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €81.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.20 ($92.00).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €68.01 ($80.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.42.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

