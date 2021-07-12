Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.20. 157,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,055. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

