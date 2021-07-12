Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,702,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,554,080 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 698.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

