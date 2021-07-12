Bank of America (BAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.