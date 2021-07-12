Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,506 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.16. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

